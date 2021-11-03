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Great Transition Of Society For Planetary Health Is To Eliminate Your Freedom & Control You
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110 views • November 03, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Leaders call for great transition of society - https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-leaders-call-for-great-transition-of-the-economy-for-the-sake-of-planetary-health/
The Lancet declaration - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02181-4/fulltext
What exactly does prince charles the idiot want to happen - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/prince-charles-economic-transition
White supremacy responsible for climate change - https://www.thecollegefix.com/santa-clara-university-lecturer-white-supremacy-is-behind-climate-change/
Will these athletes catch on to what's happening - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/another-professional-soccer-player-collapses-field-emil-palsson-suffers-field-cardiac-arrest-resuscitated-field/
Judge blocks mandate for cops in Chicago - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/01/judge-suspends-chicago-police-vaccination-mandate-deadline-for-end-of-year-vaccination-removed/
It never was about science, safety or your health - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1455175815000375298
Twitter puts warning on inventor of mRNA - https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1454883956260622339
Plane crash kills fully vaxxed cardiologist - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/10/28/dr-sugata-das-disturbing-cockpit-video-shows-last-moments-of-cardiologists-life-before-he-crashed-his-private-plane-near-san-diego-killing-one-other-person/
Leading cause of death is coincidence - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYuU5nD3sF1X/
Getting ahead of all the vaxxidents - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/apple-working-crash-detection-iphone-apple-watch-would-call-911-automatically-after-car
Oops, I don't think they expected him to say yes - https://twitter.com/AlexanderPayton/status/1454947165722324993
They can't have that kind of transparency - https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-promises-to-give-6-billion-to-solving-world-hunger-if-the-u-n-can-be-transparent-about-the-money
Watch how flustered she gets with an unscripted question - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/02/for-the-first-time-ever-new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-is-asked-a-tough-question-about-her-vaccine-position-she-melted-on-camera/
2 years in jail in UK for expressing your opinion - https://twitter.com/thetimes/status/1455120966145740802
CNN hack Lemon busted down in Florida - https://twitter.com/McKaylaRoseJ/status/1455254976121511938
Poopy pants Biden - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-on-poopy-pants-biden/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1455467979580133379
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Leaders call for great transition of society - https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-leaders-call-for-great-transition-of-the-economy-for-the-sake-of-planetary-health/
The Lancet declaration - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02181-4/fulltext
What exactly does prince charles the idiot want to happen - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/prince-charles-economic-transition
White supremacy responsible for climate change - https://www.thecollegefix.com/santa-clara-university-lecturer-white-supremacy-is-behind-climate-change/
Will these athletes catch on to what's happening - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/another-professional-soccer-player-collapses-field-emil-palsson-suffers-field-cardiac-arrest-resuscitated-field/
Judge blocks mandate for cops in Chicago - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/01/judge-suspends-chicago-police-vaccination-mandate-deadline-for-end-of-year-vaccination-removed/
It never was about science, safety or your health - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1455175815000375298
Twitter puts warning on inventor of mRNA - https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1454883956260622339
Plane crash kills fully vaxxed cardiologist - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/10/28/dr-sugata-das-disturbing-cockpit-video-shows-last-moments-of-cardiologists-life-before-he-crashed-his-private-plane-near-san-diego-killing-one-other-person/
Leading cause of death is coincidence - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYuU5nD3sF1X/
Getting ahead of all the vaxxidents - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/apple-working-crash-detection-iphone-apple-watch-would-call-911-automatically-after-car
Oops, I don't think they expected him to say yes - https://twitter.com/AlexanderPayton/status/1454947165722324993
They can't have that kind of transparency - https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-promises-to-give-6-billion-to-solving-world-hunger-if-the-u-n-can-be-transparent-about-the-money
Watch how flustered she gets with an unscripted question - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/02/for-the-first-time-ever-new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-is-asked-a-tough-question-about-her-vaccine-position-she-melted-on-camera/
2 years in jail in UK for expressing your opinion - https://twitter.com/thetimes/status/1455120966145740802
CNN hack Lemon busted down in Florida - https://twitter.com/McKaylaRoseJ/status/1455254976121511938
Poopy pants Biden - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-on-poopy-pants-biden/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1455467979580133379
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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