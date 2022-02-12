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A Shot in the Dark 2020 Documentary
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211 views • February 12, 2022
The truth about vaccines. Please share so the world can wake up. They hide videos like these for a reason, they do not want you to know what vaccines are doing to your health and your children's health. Please SHARE!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xBndBukJgi8
https://www.youtube.com/user/Hibbeler...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xBndBukJgi8
https://www.youtube.com/user/Hibbeler...
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