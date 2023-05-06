New Deep-State E-mails Reveal Depth Of Corruption
* Hunter Biden laptop letter recruitment email wanted to give Joe Biden a debate ‘talking point’.
* It was all a premeditated lie.
Dan Bongino Show Clips | 5 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2m76u0-total-human-scum-new-deep-state-emails-reveal-depth-of-corruption.html
