Wings of the NWO Bird - The Evidence and he is not in Office
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
229 views • 4 months ago

Trump NWO Puppet?

Immigration Policy and Tech Workers


MAGA supporters are upset with Trump over his stance on immigration, particularly his support for H-1B visas, which allow skilled foreign workers to enter the U.S. This has caused a rift within his base, as many feel it undermines American workers. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have defended the need for these visas, arguing that the tech industry requires highly skilled workers. The bigger problem is Americans have been poked with heavy metals, poisoned in the air, water and food. Not to mention the indoctrination camps called schools.

New Year's Eve Event with Elon Musk and Bill Gates

Trump's invitation to Elon Musk and Bill Gates for a New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago has also sparked controversy. The leaked message revealed plans for the event, highlighting Trump's close ties with influential tech figures. Think of the biohack / internet of brains playbook defiling the temple of God that is you. This is wings of the same bird. Operation Warp Speed killed 38 K Americans.

Red Flag Gun Laws

Trump is in support Red flag laws, which allow for the temporary seizure of firearms from individuals deemed a threat, have been a contentious issue.

Censorship and Free Speech

Per Trumps own words, there is growing concern among MAGA supporters about perceived censorship, especially regarding criticism of Israel. In 2016 Trump said he wants to get with Bill Gates and censor the net against Muslims. Problem reaction solution.

Crypto to CBDC and the Mark of the Beast

Crypto to Microsoft’s 666 patent, is MOTB biohack money.

Meetings with Big Pharma CEOs

Trump's meetings with pharmaceutical executives have raised eyebrows, especially given his previous criticisms of the industry. These meetings suggest a potential collaboration between the public and private sectors on health initiatives that will biohack / link you into the Ai god. Big pharma is one way they defile the temple of God that is you.

Multiple points, Trump is either a shill or dumb to the NWO. Both scary.


Keywords
sjwellfireare you savedtrump delusiontrump is an actoractor trumptranshumanism trumpis trump a snakeis trump controlled by isrealisreal is the women of revelation
