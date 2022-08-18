THE GOSPEL FILM (subtitles in 50+ languages!)

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LOOKING FOR ANSWERS? Are you 100% sure you are going to Heaven? WATCH NOW TO DISCOVER HOPE!





https://www.thegospelfilm.org/





“The Gospel Film" is a stunningly cinematic presentation hosted by Evangelist Caleb Garraway that clearly explains what the Bible teaches how a person can be saved through Jesus Christ. This film will change your life! #JesusChrist​​ #Hope​​ #Heaven​​

"The Gospel Film" is FREE TO SHARE with all people. Let’s reach the world!

Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit.

✝️ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

✝️ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news





⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️

■ https://rumble.com/c/scripture

■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/

■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1

■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d

■ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth

■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M

⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

CREDIT(S)

■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net

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