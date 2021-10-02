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[MUST SEE] Jesus' Second Coming, Fake Rapture, The Great Alien Deception, Don't Look Outside / Mirrors “I decline your offer to contract.”
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65 views • October 02, 2021
original title: PEOPLE WILL BE SHOCKED WHEN THEY SEE
The thing about this video that strikes me is that it echoes the very thing that is warned by metatech.org when it was still up, namely "DO NOT GET ON THE SHIPS". It can still be read here: https://web.archive.org/web/20210508234304/https://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/warning-no-escape-once-they-agree-to-go-on-a-ship-god-will-not-save-them/
Also watch https://www.brighteon.com/dde044af-9ea5-4ef0-bc72-9a05472bf596
and read
https://web.archive.org/web/20210411085918/http://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/thousands-of-u-s-navy-space-carriers-designed-by-nordic-aliens-for-secret-space-program/ and the videos are on my channel here.
Do not get on the ships. Do not go to FEMA/CDC camps, which may be called "public reception centers". Do not go out when the darkness comes and voices tell you there is free food, free water, free showers and free whatever, for the voices that sound like your friends' and family members' are really falsified using technology. Stay home and pray and meditate and read Bible verses, and after the darkness is over, then it will be a brand new world.
Don't take up offers of free food, water or other necessities, even jobs!! Instead, stay home and ignore those voices but listen only to Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Because when Jesus returns, they failed to seal him in the grave, and modern technology won't be able to stop him from appearing to everybody either.
Do Not Get On The Ships.
No excuses. No exception. No tours. No free rides.
Don’t listen to your family. Don’t listen to your friends.
Bury your smart phone. Turn off your television.
Don’t believe your emails or text messages.
Do not take their technology.
Do not take their medical care.
Do not take their youth treatments.
Do not take their wealth.
Do not believe their promises.
They are not your friends.
Please read these articles and those linked at the end of it:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425/http://www.metatech.org/wp/aliens/alien-landing-get-on-ships-yes-or-no/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210411085918/http://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/thousands-of-u-s-navy-space-carriers-designed-by-nordic-aliens-for-secret-space-program/
Also: "pandemic baby" alien connection >> https://www.brighteon.com/d814c7c1-f49d-46a8-b77e-8bb3292189cf
IMPORTANT UPDATE Jan 2, 2017 CONFIRMING THAT FAKE TEXT MESSAGES WILL BE SENT:
“Many people are now noticing their cell phones are cutting straight to voice mail and that they cannot get their cell phones not to. The message box is loaded with people saying this today so rather than post every mention I’ll just do a general mention. This would obviously be done to cut communications before a major event, so people will be helpless and cut off from each other. VERIFY YOUR CELL IS WORKING NOW and not just cutting to voice mail.” (Posted on godlikeproductions.com).
This is perfect for the harvest! They will send fake text messages at the same time they block audio cell phone, so that people cannot confirm who the the message was from!
The thing about this video that strikes me is that it echoes the very thing that is warned by metatech.org when it was still up, namely "DO NOT GET ON THE SHIPS". It can still be read here: https://web.archive.org/web/20210508234304/https://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/warning-no-escape-once-they-agree-to-go-on-a-ship-god-will-not-save-them/
Also watch https://www.brighteon.com/dde044af-9ea5-4ef0-bc72-9a05472bf596
and read
https://web.archive.org/web/20210411085918/http://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/thousands-of-u-s-navy-space-carriers-designed-by-nordic-aliens-for-secret-space-program/ and the videos are on my channel here.
Do not get on the ships. Do not go to FEMA/CDC camps, which may be called "public reception centers". Do not go out when the darkness comes and voices tell you there is free food, free water, free showers and free whatever, for the voices that sound like your friends' and family members' are really falsified using technology. Stay home and pray and meditate and read Bible verses, and after the darkness is over, then it will be a brand new world.
Don't take up offers of free food, water or other necessities, even jobs!! Instead, stay home and ignore those voices but listen only to Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Because when Jesus returns, they failed to seal him in the grave, and modern technology won't be able to stop him from appearing to everybody either.
Do Not Get On The Ships.
No excuses. No exception. No tours. No free rides.
Don’t listen to your family. Don’t listen to your friends.
Bury your smart phone. Turn off your television.
Don’t believe your emails or text messages.
Do not take their technology.
Do not take their medical care.
Do not take their youth treatments.
Do not take their wealth.
Do not believe their promises.
They are not your friends.
Please read these articles and those linked at the end of it:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425/http://www.metatech.org/wp/aliens/alien-landing-get-on-ships-yes-or-no/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210411085918/http://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/thousands-of-u-s-navy-space-carriers-designed-by-nordic-aliens-for-secret-space-program/
Also: "pandemic baby" alien connection >> https://www.brighteon.com/d814c7c1-f49d-46a8-b77e-8bb3292189cf
IMPORTANT UPDATE Jan 2, 2017 CONFIRMING THAT FAKE TEXT MESSAGES WILL BE SENT:
“Many people are now noticing their cell phones are cutting straight to voice mail and that they cannot get their cell phones not to. The message box is loaded with people saying this today so rather than post every mention I’ll just do a general mention. This would obviously be done to cut communications before a major event, so people will be helpless and cut off from each other. VERIFY YOUR CELL IS WORKING NOW and not just cutting to voice mail.” (Posted on godlikeproductions.com).
This is perfect for the harvest! They will send fake text messages at the same time they block audio cell phone, so that people cannot confirm who the the message was from!
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