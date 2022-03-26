© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Increase Of Cancers Among The Injected Is Skyrocketing
Follow
0
Share
Report
157 views • March 26, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to expose the massive amounts of cancer cases stemming from the experimental COVID shots. Plus, she'll provide information on the mighty micro biome system and how your gut effects everything. Finally, we'll touch on the importance of breast milk for babies.
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.