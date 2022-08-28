© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfWrvcbVT80
8/28/2022 Miles Guo: Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter will be held accountable worldwide. The vast majority of media outlets related to the COVID vaccine disaster will be gone. Tiktok, Zoom and Alibaba are all CCP’s intelligence platforms. Changpeng Zhao leaked all of Binance’s personal information to the CCP, which led to massive arrests and coercion by police in Communism China.