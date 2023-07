[May 4, 2016] TFR - 70 - Revolutionary Radio with Lex Meyer: Immortality - Part 2

Heaven and hell. Life and death. What happens when we die? Do we go to Heaven or Hell. Or does the Bible describe a much different scenario. My guest Lex Meyer believes the latter and I have to say, he’s made some really compelling arguments. See if you agree.





website: www.unlearnthelies.com





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy