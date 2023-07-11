Create New Account
[May 4, 2016] TFR - 70 - Revolutionary Radio with Lex Meyer: Immortality - Part 2
Rob Skiba
Heaven and hell. Life and death. What happens when we die? Do we go to Heaven or Hell. Or does the Bible describe a much different scenario. My guest Lex Meyer believes the latter and I have to say, he’s made some really compelling arguments. See if you agree.


