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Men’s Health, Hormones, & Hair Loss with Jay Campbell & Ken Swartz
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24 views • February 14, 2022
In Episode #4 of C60 Health Connections: When a sporting accident in Jay Campbell’s late 20’s caused him to get his hormones checked, he was astounded to find out that his testosterone levels were more on par with a seniors’ bowling league than the young men’s basketball league of which he was a part. Working with some of the most advanced endocrinologists in the U.S., Jay Campbell was inspired by the practice of therapeutic testosterone treatment (not to be confused with steroid use!). His passion for health and wellness was sparked from there, leading to the co-founding of Aseir Custom, a line of peptide “cosmeceuticals” aimed at restoring hair growth.
As the internationally bestselling author of The Testosterone Optimization Therapy Bible, Jay Campbell is also a podcast host, speaker, biohacker, and wellness enthusiast. In this episode of C60 Health Connections, Jay Campbell joins Jess and Ken to share his deep knowledge of hormone and gut health, how that is linked to hair loss, and how that can be remedied. As a special thanks for listening, use the code Jay15 to take 15% off Aseir Custom products!
As the internationally bestselling author of The Testosterone Optimization Therapy Bible, Jay Campbell is also a podcast host, speaker, biohacker, and wellness enthusiast. In this episode of C60 Health Connections, Jay Campbell joins Jess and Ken to share his deep knowledge of hormone and gut health, how that is linked to hair loss, and how that can be remedied. As a special thanks for listening, use the code Jay15 to take 15% off Aseir Custom products!
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