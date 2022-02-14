BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Men’s Health, Hormones, & Hair Loss with Jay Campbell & Ken Swartz
C60 Purple Power
C60 Purple Power
9 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • February 14, 2022
In Episode #4 of C60 Health Connections: When a sporting accident in Jay Campbell’s late 20’s caused him to get his hormones checked, he was astounded to find out that his testosterone levels were more on par with a seniors’ bowling league than the young men’s basketball league of which he was a part. Working with some of the most advanced endocrinologists in the U.S., Jay Campbell was inspired by the practice of therapeutic testosterone treatment (not to be confused with steroid use!). His passion for health and wellness was sparked from there, leading to the co-founding of Aseir Custom, a line of peptide “cosmeceuticals” aimed at restoring hair growth.

As the internationally bestselling author of The Testosterone Optimization Therapy Bible, Jay Campbell is also a podcast host, speaker, biohacker, and wellness enthusiast. In this episode of C60 Health Connections, Jay Campbell joins Jess and Ken to share his deep knowledge of hormone and gut health, how that is linked to hair loss, and how that can be remedied. As a special thanks for listening, use the code Jay15 to take 15% off Aseir Custom products!
Keywords
healthmenhormonesc60carbon 60wellnesshairhair loss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Iva Greene
Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Cassie B.
HHS Opens Review on Scientific Evidence of Wireless Radiation and EMF Field Exposure as Kennedy Seeks Public Input

HHS Opens Review on Scientific Evidence of Wireless Radiation and EMF Field Exposure as Kennedy Seeks Public Input

Coco Somers
Beyond Ginger: 8 Foods That May Support Immune Health

Beyond Ginger: 8 Foods That May Support Immune Health

Coco Somers
Licorice Root: Traditional Uses and Modern Research on Liver, Digestive Health

Licorice Root: Traditional Uses and Modern Research on Liver, Digestive Health

Coco Somers
Analysis Links Higher Fiber Intake to Lower Mortality in Heart Failure Patients

Analysis Links Higher Fiber Intake to Lower Mortality in Heart Failure Patients

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy