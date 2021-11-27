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Øjenåbner: INFLUENZA - A 'Super Weapon' in the 'Toolbox' [26.11.2021]
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11 views • November 27, 2021
Note: A 'montage' from danish Øjenåbner who show's what's going on in Denmark...
'Those who do not learn history and those who learn history are doomed to repeat it'
INFLUENZA - Et Supervåben i Værktøjskassen
'Dem, der ikke lærer historie, og dem, der lærer historie, er dømt til at gentage det'
People share my stuff :)
Prime Minister M. Frederiksen and Netanyahu aggree about the ‘Green Pass' Slave System [06.03.2021]
https://www.goyimtv.tv/view?v=3723695187
Satanist Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netanyahu aggree about the ‘Green Pass' Slave System [06.03.2021]
The Satanist are everywere in Plain sight, don't even hide their Satanic agenda...
Yeah, and the Satanic Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netanyahu are very 'good friends' about the 'Plan', here they visit fitness center in Israel on March 4, 2021 where they completely agree that this flu 'vaccine Pass' should be spread throughout the world as 'the new Norm':
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/video/c1BxOHhpbm50eXV4Y1RNdXZoZHQ1VjF6elRTV3c2SWI
Global Vaccination Ad Modum af Satanisten Mette Frederiksen [14.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ril7Tivv3gPR/
Danmark's Udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... 2020.
Og Statsminister Mette Frederiksen holder hånden over denne syge pædofile satanist.
Lars Andersen redegør og forklarer incl Lovhjemmel.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Links for verification:
Til Alle de Løgnagtige Manipulerende Ansvarsfralæggende Djøffere [English + Verification Below]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Danmark første land der frigav porno:
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pornografi
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Danmark hele verdens mekka for børneporno
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Børneporno lovligt i Danmark i 11 år
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
https://www.bt.dk/politik/jeppe-kofod-traekker-sig-efter-sex-med-15-aarig
https://jyllands-posten.dk/debat/blogs/gamleblogs/andersvistisen/ECE8678185/jeppe-kofod-moralens-vogter/
https://tv.frihedensstemme.dk/2020/09/19/danske-journalister-hader-islamkritiker-freder-sexgale-socialdemokrater/
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2020-09-15-mette-frederiksen-freder-jeppe-kofod-efter-sexisme-debat
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/jeppe-kofod-brugte-ikke-kondom-15-arig.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/en-nat-pa-esbjerg-hjskole-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/06/danmarks-ny-udenrigsminister-tog-15.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/usmagelig-vittighed-om-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/07/kneppe-kofod-udenrigsministerens.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
"Jeppe Kofod anmeldt for voldtægt"
47,472 views • Oct 19, 2020
Source: Lars Andersen - 46K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsAndersenFrihed/videos
--
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited a gym in Modi'in on Thursday to observe the functionality of the ‘Green Pass’ system for vaccinated citizens.
Certain sites, such as gyms and theatres, are only open to those who have a 'Green Pass' - an app that is tied to a person's medical history and proves they have been vaccinated.
#Netanyahu #Israel #Kurz
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly
'Those who do not learn history and those who learn history are doomed to repeat it'
INFLUENZA - Et Supervåben i Værktøjskassen
'Dem, der ikke lærer historie, og dem, der lærer historie, er dømt til at gentage det'
People share my stuff :)
Prime Minister M. Frederiksen and Netanyahu aggree about the ‘Green Pass' Slave System [06.03.2021]
https://www.goyimtv.tv/view?v=3723695187
Satanist Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netanyahu aggree about the ‘Green Pass' Slave System [06.03.2021]
The Satanist are everywere in Plain sight, don't even hide their Satanic agenda...
Yeah, and the Satanic Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netanyahu are very 'good friends' about the 'Plan', here they visit fitness center in Israel on March 4, 2021 where they completely agree that this flu 'vaccine Pass' should be spread throughout the world as 'the new Norm':
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/video/c1BxOHhpbm50eXV4Y1RNdXZoZHQ1VjF6elRTV3c2SWI
Global Vaccination Ad Modum af Satanisten Mette Frederiksen [14.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ril7Tivv3gPR/
Danmark's Udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... 2020.
Og Statsminister Mette Frederiksen holder hånden over denne syge pædofile satanist.
Lars Andersen redegør og forklarer incl Lovhjemmel.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Links for verification:
Til Alle de Løgnagtige Manipulerende Ansvarsfralæggende Djøffere [English + Verification Below]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Danmark første land der frigav porno:
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pornografi
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Danmark hele verdens mekka for børneporno
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Børneporno lovligt i Danmark i 11 år
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
https://www.bt.dk/politik/jeppe-kofod-traekker-sig-efter-sex-med-15-aarig
https://jyllands-posten.dk/debat/blogs/gamleblogs/andersvistisen/ECE8678185/jeppe-kofod-moralens-vogter/
https://tv.frihedensstemme.dk/2020/09/19/danske-journalister-hader-islamkritiker-freder-sexgale-socialdemokrater/
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2020-09-15-mette-frederiksen-freder-jeppe-kofod-efter-sexisme-debat
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/jeppe-kofod-brugte-ikke-kondom-15-arig.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/en-nat-pa-esbjerg-hjskole-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/06/danmarks-ny-udenrigsminister-tog-15.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/usmagelig-vittighed-om-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/07/kneppe-kofod-udenrigsministerens.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
"Jeppe Kofod anmeldt for voldtægt"
47,472 views • Oct 19, 2020
Source: Lars Andersen - 46K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsAndersenFrihed/videos
--
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited a gym in Modi'in on Thursday to observe the functionality of the ‘Green Pass’ system for vaccinated citizens.
Certain sites, such as gyms and theatres, are only open to those who have a 'Green Pass' - an app that is tied to a person's medical history and proves they have been vaccinated.
#Netanyahu #Israel #Kurz
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly
Keywords
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