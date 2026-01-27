BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Cheryl Chumley | America: The Insurgency Within | 01.27.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
15 views • 21 hours ago

In this episode Patrick is sitting in for Joe and is examining the escalating tension between federal law enforcement and organized "insurgency" tactics currently unfolding in American cities. We examine the insights of former Special Forces Warrant Officer Eric Schwalm, who frames the recent street chaos and organized harassment of ICE agents not as mere activism, but as a calculated counter-insurgency struggle. We break down the shift toward non-cooperation in "blue jurisdictions" and the pivotal moment Minnesota State Police stepped in to assist federal authorities against coordinated agitators. Why the change?

Joining the program is author, commentator, and private investigator Cheryl Chumley to discuss the deliberate ideological capture of American institutions. We explore whether the current state of "lawfare" and street unrest is an organic collapse or a manufactured crisis designed to erode religious liberty and constitutional governance. Chumley provides a sobering look at the lack of accountability within federal bureaucracies and discusses whether the American public still maintains control over a government increasingly run by unelected interests.

Finally, we turn our attention to the hijacking of the American education system and the data that reveals its consequences. By analyzing failing proficiency scores in districts like Lawrence, Kansas, and Gwinnett County, Georgia, we connect the dots between radicalized curricula and the rise of "mass disruption" movements supported by leaders within the National Education Association. From student walkouts to the doxxing of law enforcement, we expose how the education system is being used as a staging ground for political revolution at the expense of the next generation's academic and moral foundation.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

