BREAKING! Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on definitive records like "Great Balls of Fire," died Friday morning at 87. #RIP
Puretrauma357
Published 25 days ago

BREAKING! Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on definitive records like “Great Balls of Fire," died Friday morning at 87. #RIP

