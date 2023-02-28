Michael P - Book of Mormon Evidence Pt.2: Ancient Forts & Cities In North America

This video is about the ancient cities and forts that were built by the ancient North-American mound-builders. See FULL PLAYLIST (so far): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oef_M... The Book of Mormon is a true record about a group of believers in God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ, who left Jerusalem in 600 BC and ended up somewhere in ancient America. It covers the years 600 BC - 421 AD, and also includes a brief record of a much earlier group of believers in God and Jesus, who left the Tower of Babel (approximately 2200 BC) and ended up somewhere in ancient America as well. Many Native American tribes still have Hebrew/Middle-Eastern linguistics/customs still preserved in their cultures to this day. Some of them are descendants from the people in the Book of Mormon. The ancient North American Mound-builder civilizations correlate with the people in The Book of Mormon. They built fortified cities the way those people did. They had metal armor and swords like those people did. They made mounds filled with human bones like those people did. They had ancient Hebrew/Middle-Eastern writings like those people did. They had some X2a DNA that traces back to the Mediterranean/Middle Eastern area where those people came from. There is plenty of evidence in North America supporting the Book of Mormon. Read the Book of Mormon and research the Mound-builder civilizations (especially the Hopewell and the Adena). You will find that there were once great ancient civilizations right here in the United States and Canada that you most likely had never been taught about in school. This video is Part 2 out of 11 videos that I'm making, which is still only a very brief introduction to these ancient civilizations and the people of the Book of Mormon. You have to do your own research, because your schools most likely never taught you about these civilizations. You will be amazed with what you find! You can get a free BIBLE and BOOK OF MORMON at: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org Other great sites: - http://www.BookofMormonEvidence.org - http://www.AncientAmerican.com - http://www.LDSArchaeology.com Watch Wayne May and Rod Meldrum on YouTube Also, watch "Nephite Explorer" and "Hidden In the Heartland" on http://www.truenorthtv.org

