© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On social media Monday morning, Dinesh D’Souza, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, accused Tucker Carlson and his team at Fox News of controlling what Catherine Engelbrecht could and could not say on his program. Engelbrecht, who partnered with D’Souza on the film 2000 Mules, is the founder of True the Vote, an anti-voter fraud group.
In response to a user on Twitter, D’Souza wrote, “I’m sorry to say Tucker Carlson and his team specifically instructed Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote NOT to mention the movie.”
D’Souza also accused Newsmax of “blocking coverage” of the film.
SPECIAL GUEST: Sheriff Richard Mack - Founder CSPOA, Author, Speaker, Former Sheriff https://cspoa.org/
🔴JOIN OUR LOCALS (PAY ANNUAL - 3 MONTHS FREE IN 2022!) http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🔴FOLLOW US ON GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🔴SUBSCRIBE TO OUR RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
🔴BRIGHTEON LIVE https://stream.brighteon.com/live/pete-santilli-show
🔴 LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
🚨🚨🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP2941-6PM FOXNEWS & NEWSMAX BLOCKS COVERAGE OF DINESH D’SOUZA’s 2000 MULES https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21021
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨EXCLUSIVE ACCESS to great savings up to 90% off: https://PromoCodePete.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews