NWO's secret service agent looks at Abe's shooter pointing gun but ignores it. Fake blood pipe photo

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The following is a video of the Illuminati
NWO secret service agent watching the shooter pointing his gun at Prime
Minister Abe to shoot him, and he ignores it. From a criminal investigative
deduction, there are many things that do not make sense. The secret service
agent has his arms spread out to stop the crowd who is not shooting Abe, as if
the shooting has already occurred. However, there is no crowd behind Abe for
the secret service agent to be spreading his arms out to stop. There is only
the shooter. The following is also a photo of what looks like a pipe to shoot
out fake blood seen inside Abe’s suit. It still has fake blood inside the pipe.
It may not have worked in the first shot so Abe could not fall down, so the
shooter was allowed to approach Abe even closer to shoot, and the fake blood mechanism
inside Abe’s suit seemed to have worked at the second shot so Abe fell down.
All the secret service agents were told to fall back so that President John F.
Kennedy can be shot. President Ronald Reagan was shot and they replaced him
with a clone. Both of them started opposing the NWO. Abraham Lincoln and most
of the assassinations have been carried out by the black nobility families
nephilim & chimera & fallen angel “fake aliens” incarnate avatars. They
started World War 1 using their assassination of Ferdinand. The Draco reptilian
chimera alien incarnate avatar banker elites started both World War 1 and World
War 2. The Western fake human avatar elites have started all wars, along with
the Vietnam War Tonkin Incident. World War 2 was not started by Pearl Harbor, a
day of infamy, but it was a day of deceit by President Franklin D. Roosevelt
and the Western reptilian hybrid elite minions of the black nobility families
and their Shambhala Illuminati NWO “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master
fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer. World War 1 was for creating a communism
controlled opposition, and World War 2 was for creating the United Nations NWO
one-world government. World War 3 nuclear war will be for bringing in their
AntiChrist. It is the Illuminati NWO Satanist slogan “order out of chaos,” or
“the phoenix rises from the ashes.” The ashes are you humans, and humanoids,
and allies, and rival factions, and what they consider inferior reptilian
species, and expendable Satanists & witches, and eugenics species in the
universe, and whoever else they see as expendable, which is almost everyone
except for themselves. That is why Satan Lucifer calls the Dracos as “useful
idiots.” These things were planned thousands of years ago by Satan Lucifer and
the ascended master fallen angels, as Carolyn Hamlett exposed. Her mother was
in-charge of creating the United Nations using World War 2. Japan was forcibly
dragged into the war, and the nuclear bombs were used as Draco satanic ritual
sacrifices and to open up wormhole portals for fallen angel devils to return to
earth. When they open up CERN and other gates of hell, there will be things
coming out that will make men’s hearts fail, as the Bible prophesied. Their
Illuminati 501c3 “Satan contracted” “ordained & allowed & trained”
church pastors are hiding all of this from the humans. They are afraid of
assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They are attacking my heart
so they do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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