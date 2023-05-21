The Last Generation & the Coming Wars

Visions and prophecy of War. Jet fighters flew over the mountains of Monterrey Mexico and turned back to the United States. Civil war starts in America, then invasion. Mexico will be flooded with Refugees from the States. https://youtu.be/VYDZ30BXlAs Dimitru Duduman Prophecy of the destruction of America.
