Resistance Chicks at GUTS Church Sunday April 18, 2021

In December 1992, Pastors Bill and Sandy Scheer pioneered Guts Church in the heart of Tulsa. From the start, Guts provided an extraordinary experience for everyone, especially the unchurched.Now, 25 years later, with services and programs throughout the week in Tulsa, Skiatook, Sapulpa and online, thousands call Guts Church home, and lives are changed daily.Hundreds of thousands have made Jesus the Lord of their lives through outreaches like “The Nightmare®,” the “Tougher Than Hell Motorcycle Rally®” and the Guts Distribution Center, which houses the Friday Groceries outreach. No matter what’s happened up until now in your life, it is our goal to help you, your family and our church family win everyday.Guts Church Tulsa, 9120 E Broken Arrow Expy, Tulsa, OK 74145LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3