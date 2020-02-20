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CHEMWEBS & FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS
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35 views • February 20, 2020
WE DIDN'T NEED TEMPORARY MORGUES IN BIG BEAR
On a December 2017 day having particularly heavy chemtrail activity, I attempted to photo capture the many chemwebs falling from the sky in Big Bear, California.
Watch "AIRBORNE MORGELLON'S DISEASE?"
https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/730113990474419/ This was the third time witnessing falling chemwebs within 18 months.
The very high local incidence of "flu-like" illness outbreak after December 20th is probably not a coincidence because it's very likely a form of biological warfare testing on the american population delivered by military aircraft. Please understand that there have been numerous occasions in which the U.S. government has conducted similar testing on its own population, with sometimes debilitating or deadly results. Don't believe me? Research it yourself.
On a December 2017 day having particularly heavy chemtrail activity, I attempted to photo capture the many chemwebs falling from the sky in Big Bear, California.
Watch "AIRBORNE MORGELLON'S DISEASE?"
https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/730113990474419/ This was the third time witnessing falling chemwebs within 18 months.
The very high local incidence of "flu-like" illness outbreak after December 20th is probably not a coincidence because it's very likely a form of biological warfare testing on the american population delivered by military aircraft. Please understand that there have been numerous occasions in which the U.S. government has conducted similar testing on its own population, with sometimes debilitating or deadly results. Don't believe me? Research it yourself.
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