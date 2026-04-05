Easter and the Resurrection: The Centrality of Pascha in the Three Phases of Early Christianity and Old Testament Prophecy

Discover how Easter (Pascha) connects Old Testament prophecy, Jesus’ ministry, resurrection appearances, and early Christianity’s three phases. This unbiased exploration reveals the true centrality of the resurrection without later overlays. Understand the historical roots and theological development in a fresh light. Perfect for seekers of authentic faith origins.





Easter Resurrection and Why Pascha Remains Christianity’s Central Mystery Yet Least Followed Core





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Read the full report and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/easter-and-the-resurrection-the-centrality





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