OCT 4TH - EMERGENCY ALERT TEST....ZOMBIE...IT'S IN YOUR HEAD

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."
Predictive Programming for FEMA October 4th Emergency Alert Test?
https://100percentfedup.com/predictive-programming-for-fema-october-4th-emergency-alert-test/
FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Oct. 4, 2023
Could this film be predictive programming for a real-life ‘Zombie Apocalypse’?
Cell is the second film adaptation of a King story to co-star Cusack and Jackson, after the 2007 film 1408. The film's story follows a New England artist struggling to reunite with his young son after a mysterious signal broadcast over the global cell phone network turns the majority of his fellow humans into mindless vicious animals.
Lee Merritt cautions us about the emergency broadcast test on October 4th and 11th
5G Activated Zombie Apocalypse - GREG REESE
Jason Shurka OCT4TH 5G WARNING
