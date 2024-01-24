Create New Account
French farmers BLOCKADED the motorway, dumped manure in front of government buildings
Published 20 hours ago

Peter Sweden - The French farmers have now BLOCKADED the motorway and dumped manure in front of government buildings in protest. Do you stand with the farmers? 🚜🇫🇷🚜🇫🇷🚜🇫🇷


https://x.com/PeterSweden7/status/1749822164000219255?s=20

french farmerspeter swedenblock motorwaydump mature

