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Trump & Fauci Co-Conspirators With Gates In Covid Scamdemic-
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55 views • September 04, 2021
This video lays it out- All you need to do is quietly pay attention and listen to the facts spoken by Bobby Kennedy- Then you will see how the Scam-demic gained its power-
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