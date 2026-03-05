The Economic Impact of Rapid AI Advancement and China's Role, an interview with Chris Martenson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new “AI doom loop” may be forming: workers replaced by automation lose spending power, companies lose revenue, and more jobs get automated to cut costs. Meanwhile, China is pushing powerful open-source AI models that anyone can run locally—accelerating global disruption and reshaping the competitive landscape of the digital economy.
#AIRevolution #GlobalEconomy #ChinaTech #AutomationEconomy #FutureOfBusiness #TechShift
