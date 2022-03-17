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Putin Speech Today Extended - What They Didn't Want you to Hear or Understand - Bio-Weapons NATO The Donbass - 031622
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493 views • March 17, 2022
The full speech was 1 hour and 22 minutes. Unfortunately I couldn't find one with an interpreter like this one. From RT. It's still short, but longer and better than some others. Thanks to Rob Roy for finding it.
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