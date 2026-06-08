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Don't be Vile
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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Building Wisely Upon the Rock

As Peter writes, believers are called to be "a holy priesthood" offering up "spiritual sacrifices" (1 Peter 2:5). But before we can approach God, our hearts must be clean. As David warned, "If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me" (Psalm 66:18).

Just as the Old Testament priests cleansed themselves before entering the temple, we must confess our sins daily. "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us" (1 John 1:9).

Jesus in Matthew 7 contrasts the wise and foolish builder. The fool, as Psalm 14:1 declares, has "said in his heart, There is no God" — living without God, walking the broad road to destruction.

The wise man builds on the Rock — Jesus Christ — through willingness, humility, and the Word. As Proverbs 1:5 says, "A wise man will hear, and will increase learning."

Finally, we are called to walk carefully — "not as fools, but as wise" (Ephesians 5:15) — sharing the gospel, storing up treasures in heaven, and trusting that "the law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul" (Psalm 19:7).

Build wisely. Stay clean. Walk with the wise.


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