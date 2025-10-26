The Civil War and the Industrial Revolution - A Picture Story of The United States, Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many in the South opposed slavery…Many opposed secession... But loyalty to their states came first. Still, both sides hoped conflict could be avoided. Then, on April 12, 1861, in Charleston Harbor...
The second of four parts of A Picture Story of the United States (first edition) covering the history of America.