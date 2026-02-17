The Child Eater’s Fountain – How the Elite Have Been Mocking You for Centuries

John Michael Chambers connects the dots from a 16th-century Swiss fountain to a 21st-century cartoon—revealing how the global elite have embedded their darkest rituals in plain sight, mocking humanity for generations while they fed children to the flames of Baal and Moloch.





The Kindlifresserbrunnen—the "Fountain of the Child Eater"—stands today in Bern, Switzerland, a 500-year-old statue depicting a demon devouring a child. Its name, its imagery, its survival—all of it is a taunt. A confession carved in stone and left for the waking to find.





From Johnny Test cartoons delivering "pizza children" to Epstein's island, to Justin Bieber's "Yummy" video trafficking symbolism to a numb audience, the message is the same: they told us. They always told us. We just didn't want to see.





