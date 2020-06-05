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Police Brutality is Back in Force ONE DAY After Taking a Knee!!
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152 views • June 05, 2020
Police Brutality is coming back in Full Force ONE DAY After Taking a Knee!!
We have different videos to show you Why the protesters rioted in the first place!!
We have different videos to show you Why the protesters rioted in the first place!!
Keywords
zgoldenreportpolice brutality is backpolice lied to the protesterspolice beat old manpolice shot black womanpolice open fire on peaceful protesterstrump made a huge mistakepolice beat peaceful protesterspolice learned nothingpolice took a knee then attackedpolice attacked after taking a kneepolice kneel then attackedabolish the police
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