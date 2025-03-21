Epidemic of Fraud (2024) - COVID Vaccine Fraud Documentary with 2025 Refresh

The award-winning documentary Epidemic of Fraud explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications, told from the perspective of a former CNN journalist and Hollywood industry veteran. Why were the people who allowed the fentanyl disaster to go unchecked so eager to discredit a drug that is safer than tonic water? Director John Davidson takes you into an audio/visual time machine back to 2020 to reveal the forbidden knowledge that our medical, academic, and political officials are desperate to hide from you.

Dive into the untold story of how media and political forces manipulated public perception during the pandemic. Discover the dark truth behind the suppression of hydroxychloroquine.

2025 Refresh - Presenting a new and improved mix of 'Epidemic of Fraud' with new statistics and data sprinkled throughout told from the perspective of a Hollywood veteran and his quest for answers.

