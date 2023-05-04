The Best Kept Secret - Special Guest Sean Stone

Sean Stone has grown up in the film-world, having acted since childhood in his father Oliver Stone’s films before beginning his own filmmaking career by apprenticing under his father on "Alexander", shooting the behind-the-scenes documentaries; on W., he served as an Editorial Consultant; and on The Untold History of the United States, as an Associate Editor. Sean Stone starred in and directed his first feature film Greystone Park in 2012. Since then, he has starred in multiple features including Night Walk, Union Bound, and Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece which he also wrote. He has hosted Buzzsaw for Gaia, and Watching the Hawks for RT America. Stone has published a book on the New World Order as well as a poetry collection. He has directed the documentaries A Century of War; Hollywood, D.C.; MetaHuman with Deepak Chopra, and the docuseries Best Kept Secret.Show more





Grace Schara

Scott Schara





