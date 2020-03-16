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JONES VS TRUMP: Infowars Prepared To File Lawsuit If Trump Declares Martial Law / Interstate Travel Ban
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99 views • March 16, 2020
Norm Pattis joins Alex Jones live over the phone to reveal the lawsuit Infowars is prepared to file and challenge President Trump's purposed interstate travel ban if he chooses to implement it.
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