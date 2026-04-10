"Hundreds of years from now, they will read with mouths wide open in astonishment" - Iran Khabar Network analysis

"Hundreds of years from now, they will read with mouths wide open in astonishment."

Khabar Network analysis:

For the first time in history, the United States is giving concessions before negotiations. Iran's Speaker is demanding cash payment up front, stating bluntly "I have no trust in you." The panel notes Iran negotiated from strength, not weakness: "We hit so well that we have expectations much higher than this."

An unprecedented reversal of the usual American playbook.