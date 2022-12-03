The NFSC And Whistleblower Movement Are The Ultimate Power To Exterminate The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/557664

Summary：On November 30, Miles Guo spoke on the Livestream that the Chinese Communist Party would not last more than a dozen months in the future. Next, the CCP will look for evidence in communications, encourage people to report each other, cut off electricity, water, gas, and communications, and threaten people with survival for everything. Then, defining the protest as a so-called foreign power and violent domestic group, an extensive TV campaign to make propaganda. At the same time, loosening and tightening the zero Covid policy, that is, trying not to provoke public anger among people, but at the same time, attacking and suppressing them individually.



