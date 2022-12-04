DR MASANORI FUKUSHIMA, WARNS ABOUT VAX HARMS TO JAPAN'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH (FULL VERSION) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Banned Youtube Videos at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5oxszwsuj7B/
🇯🇵Dr Masanori Fukushima, Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University, warns about vax harms to the Ministry of Health:
"You are ignoring science! It's a disaster. You spend billions on the vaccine & force people to inject it...due to the vax, natural immunity has been suppressed"
