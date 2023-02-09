Light Codes to Embody your Higher Self

This video contains important codes which will assist you in integrating your Higher Self aspects. Eleven other aspects have to be integrated, so that we can activate our 12 strand, 12 stargate DNA templates, and further activate our Immortal Body of Light...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.