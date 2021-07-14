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THEY MONOPOLISED NUTRITION
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1 view • July 14, 2021
This is what processed food companies are doing! You gotta look beyond the surface if you want the truth about NUTRITION. Everyone should listen to this. This is also true with pharma and tech. People need to realise the complete takeover that is taking place!
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