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Manage Your Assets Meticulously - Proverbs 27:23-24 (NIV)
23 Be sure you know the condition of your flocks,
give careful attention to your herds;
24 for riches do not endure forever,
and a crown is not secure for all generations.
Proverbs Club Commentary
All things deviate over time and have a limited life cycle.
Know your assets and adjust them accordingly.
Get out of buggy whips.
https://pc1.tiny.us/y6efpuvu
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