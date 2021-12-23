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Anthrax Bio Attack Rumors ReAwaken America Tour Targeted with Fear-Smear
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82 views • December 23, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Today rumors broke out on Telegram that someone sprayed Anthrax inside last week's Christian ReAwaken America event in Dallas, Texas. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall interviews Clay and Vanessa Clarke and Professor David Clements to find the truth about this rumor.
Edward joins us.
Edward joins us.
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