Debt Bubbles and Economic Collapse

Global debt bubbles are spiraling. Nations face IMF bailouts, infrastructure crumbles, and systems strain under pressure. Is this controlled chaos designed to lower our consciousness and keep us captive? The illusion of stability may soon shatter. Prepare wisely—this collapse isn’t just economic, it’s spiritual.
#DebtCrisis #EconomicCollapse #WakeUp
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
