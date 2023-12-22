SN1318: Reprobate Citizens, Quarantines Coming & The Border Invasion ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v416gnw-sn1317.html]





All hell is breaking loose and you don’t need me to tell you that. This is one of those episodes where the severity of the situation cannot be overstated. The New World Order is rearing its ugly head and leaving a path of destruction and chaos in it’s wake. Have you felt the call or the need to risk your life yet? You will. And that’s a good thing, because you’ll join people like myself and others who refuse to be slaves.





We’re getting numbers that roughly 17 million people have been killed by the COVID shots since they’ve been rolled out - and no one bats an eye. This comes on the heels of them telegraphing another attack, with even Russia raising the alarm about another potential pandemic being prepared in Ukraine by America. We’re sleepwalking towards slaughter.





The cabal have done everything in their power to position themselves away from the destabilization as it comes into fruition. Multiple hordes of adversaries have found themselves on the doorstep of America while it’s citizens and law enforcement are ultimately left defenseless. All of this and more paints the picture and backdrop for a wild and formative 2024. If you’re reading this, prepare while you can.





