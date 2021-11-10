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ALERT ALERT !! MESSAGE RECEIVED !! PIT WILL OPEN - LOCUSTS WILL EXIT!! THE Hour of TESTING at HAND (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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321 views • November 10, 2021
From Jonathan Kleck: It Has to Arrive Some Time .... Here is the 100% truthful TESTIMONY
((((((((((((((((((((((((((( YOU DECIDE )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I Have Received My Heads UP //// Just Passing the Info to You
This world is done. This is probably the most important video I have ever shared.
Rev 9:3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.
Rev 9:11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.
((((((((((((((((((((((((((( YOU DECIDE )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I Have Received My Heads UP //// Just Passing the Info to You
This world is done. This is probably the most important video I have ever shared.
Rev 9:3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.
Rev 9:11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.
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