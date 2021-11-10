ALERT ALERT !! MESSAGE RECEIVED !! PIT WILL OPEN - LOCUSTS WILL EXIT!! THE Hour of TESTING at HAND (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)

From Jonathan Kleck: It Has to Arrive Some Time .... Here is the 100% truthful TESTIMONY

((((((((((((((((((((((((((( YOU DECIDE )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

I Have Received My Heads UP //// Just Passing the Info to You



This world is done. This is probably the most important video I have ever shared.



Rev 9:3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.



Rev 9:11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.