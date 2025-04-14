BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silver's Undervaluation and Market Predictions
Silver’s trading at a 100:1 ratio vs. gold—a 40% discount to its 1980 high. Coincidence? Insiders claim it’s deliberate suppression—govt. players are hoarding silver ahead of a bi-metallic reset! Trump’s 2017 tweet called it "the most undervalued asset"—now, COMEX’s "Rule 589" could trigger a $15/day surge for 10 days straight!


Big banks like Goldman Sachs are ALL IN on gold, mining stocks are exploding, and legal wars rage against short sellers. Is this the crack before the avalanche?


#SilverSqueeze #PreciousMetals #MarketReset #COMEXExposed


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

mike adamscurrent eventsfinancebrighteon highlights
