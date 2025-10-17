Christian Nationalism Rising Over America Threatening Us With Both ‘1984’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

There are two ways to control a nation. One is through fear — the boot of tyranny, the ever-watchful eye of Big Brother. The other is through faith — the promise of divine order, the sanctified chains of Gilead. George Orwell with ‘1984’ and Margaret Atwood with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ warned us about both, all we had to do was listen. And yet, somehow, here we are. A government that seeks to control thought and faith, morality and memory, is no longer a warning — it’s the nightly news.





“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the question is no longer “Could it happen here?” The question is: Has it already begun? I will let you be the judge of that, but let’s play a little game first, OK? If I showed you an article from 2012 about then-president Barack Obama ordering a federal agency to drag hundreds of American citizens out of their homes, beat them, tase them, arrest them and hold them without bail or a lawyer, would you think that was a good thing or a bad thing? Wait, don’t answer yet. Second question – if I showed you where the DOJ was censoring people on social media, would you think that was a good thing or a bad thing? Wait, one more question. If I showed you a Democrat administration taking control of the IRS to use it as a weapon to pursue people they consider to be their enemies, would you support that? Of course you wouldn’t. You might tell me you believe in freedom and justice, which is why you voted for Trump. But what if I told you that in all 3 of those instances I just gave you, the Trump administration was the one actually doing those things? You can read about it here, here and here. Fear and faith are powerful weapons, and on this episode we show you how they are being used to hijack a nation.