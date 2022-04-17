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U.S. Airports And Schools Using Robots To Enforce Mask Slavery
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110 views • April 17, 2022
Kristi Leigh & crew headed to Dallas Love Field Airport to check out "SCOT"- the latest robot to keep a watchful eye on compliance. See what they found and how robots and surveillance cameras are now infiltrating all aspects of our lives.
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