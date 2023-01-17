https://gettr.com/post/p259qg5e5e3

2023.01.16 Before Miles Guo came out as a whistleblower, he asked many government officials whether or not they could destroy the CCP. By succumbing to the threat and wealth of the CCP, they all gave the answer, “It’s impossible. Don’t interfere with China’s internal affairs. We can not afford to mess with them.”

七哥出来爆料前，询问很多国家政府官员是否灭共，由于屈服于中共的威胁与财富，答案都是不可能，不要干预中国内政，惹不起。