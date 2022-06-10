CrossTalk on Russia & Europe The closing window

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RT.
The 350th anniversary of Peter the Great’s birth is June 9. He ruled from 1682 to 1725 and founded the city of Saint Petersburg as Russia’s ‘window to Europe.’ Has his dream of Russia being part of Europe come to an end? At this point this seems very likely.
CrossTalking with John Laughland, Gilbert Doctorow, and Vladimir Golstein.
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