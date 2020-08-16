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Mark Passio - Scarcity To Abundance
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117 views • August 16, 2020
Mark gave this short presentation at the Why Tesla Matters Memorial Conference, hosted by the Tesla Science Foundation on January 6, 2013. Mark spoke about the main reasons why humanity has not manifested Free Energy technology in any way that is open and beneficial to our species.
Recorded and edited by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.
Recorded and edited by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.
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