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Mark Levin Rips Up Garland’s Memo
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91 views • October 11, 2021
If Merrick Garland thinks he can intimidate our constitutional right to speak out against things like Critical Race Theory at school board meetings, he’s sorely mistaken. Watch as Mark ravages the administration’s attempt to turn the Department of Justice into the East German Stasi and literally rips up Garland’s memo.

* * *
he White House defended the Justice Department from complaints it was being politicized after Attorney General Merrick Garland escalated his federal agency's response to threats against public school officials and teachers.

Threats of violence against public servants are illegal, which includes public school board members and educators, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Republican lawmakers have expressed concern the department would target parents who are concerned about public schools' policies.

Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, was blunter in a Wednesday tweet.

“The AG's war on parents is not only helping the teachers unions, but his own family!” Banks wrote.

Prior's group and others have rallied parents to protest at local school board meetings over the teaching of "critical race theory" and other leftist perspectives on race, as well as controversial topics such as gender fluidity, in school classrooms.

Garland’s memo this week warned of a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against schools and said the DOJ will "discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate.”

While the memo did not reference any specific threats or acts of violence against school officials, it came just days after the National School Board Association likened such attacks to “a form of domestic terrorism."

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment on whether Garland had a conflict of interest. But Panorama's own promotional literature shows his son-in-law traffics in some of the very educational materials that have drawn the ire of parents around the nation.
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