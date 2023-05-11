Deep State Intelligence Apparatus Targets America | Beyond the Cover

The Intelligence Community is supposed to protect the American people. But although the U.S. government needs intelligence to safeguard our liberties, the CIA, FBI, and other intelligence agencies have become increasingly weaponized against the American people. In a wide-ranging interview that includes a recent claim made by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. regarding Lee Harvey Oswald and the assassination of his uncle, senior editor William F. Jasper discusses how out of control the intelligence community is. He also says what needs to be done. Jasper is the author of “Intel’s Real Target: America” and two related articles in the May 29 issue of The New American.

